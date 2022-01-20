Lee County officials looking for missing 78-year-old man with Alzheimer's

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials in Lee County are looking for a man who they say suffers from Alzheimer's.

78-year-old James Arthur "Arkie" Vanderpool was last seen leaving his home on Fixer Road at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday. Vanderpool was driving a white 2008 Chevy Extended Cab Colorado pickup truck with the license plate 424797. He does not have a cell phone on him.

Vanderpool is described as a white man with gray hair (bald on top) and green eyes. He is 5' 9" and about 160 pounds. He may appear confused. He was last seen wearing a red plaid shirt, blue jeans, tan coat, and brown cap with earmuffs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lee County Dispatch at (606) 464-5030. Deputy Paul Haddix is the case officer.