Lee County PE teacher charged after being accused of 'inappropriate physical contact' with student

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — A Lee County physical education teacher is facing charges after accusations of "inappropriate physical contact" with a student.

Kentucky State Police arrested Courtney D. Horn on Thursday. She is charged with third-degree sodomy, third-degree rape, and first-degree sexual abuse.

Horn was taken to Three Forks Regional Jail on Thursday but was released on bond. Part of her bond is that Horn cannot have any contact with the Lee County school systems or property.

A letter from the Lee County School system's Superintendent said, "Based on our investigation, we have contacted all parties that have been impacted and reported the incident to law enforcement."

The teacher no longer works at the school district.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday, April 26th.