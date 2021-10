LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Part of Lexington's Legacy Trail is back open for walkers, runners, and bikers.

A short section near the new Amazon building on Newtown Pike was blocked for some utility work.

That work wrapped up this weekend, and people are welcome to use the original path again.

The city says they are working on a new and safer trail path for the area, which should be open later this month.

Until then, people on the trail should look out for heavy equipment.