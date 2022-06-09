Legends helping Harrison Co. family raise money for wheelchair accessible van

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you don't have plans for the evening of Jun. 10, you can help a Harrison County family in need, while also catching a baseball game.

We've introduced you to Bella Menard before. She needed a service dog because, at the time, she was having around 40 seizures a day. The family says now, she's having sometimes as many as 100 a day, along with other health complications.

"Bella has taught us to take life a little slower," said her mother, Tanya.

She got a service dog, named Zodiac. The two are inseparable and best friends. He can alert Tanya and Bella's sister, Cassidy when she's having or about to have a seizure.

"She usually has three grand mal seizures a day," Tanya said. "The absence seizures were up to about 80 to 100."

Tanya says while that is the reality, they try and focus on Bella's own milestones.

"We made it to graduation," she said. We weren't sure we would. She turned 19. So now we're working on her bucket list."

The bucket list includes trips to see family and to visit nearby attractions.

"If we had a wheelchair accessible van, we could go further," Tanya said. "Which would be nice."

That's where the Lexington Legends have come into play. Bella recently threw out the first pitch, but the team is still finding ways to help. Five dollars from select ticket sales will go to the family's fund for the van.

"We're so thankful that we got to know them and we really really want her to cross things off her bucket list, so we're really hoping everyone comes out in support of Bella," said Madison Spencer with the Legends.

Bella's sister, Cassidy, has helped lead fundraising efforts.

"I don't know what to do anymore to help her," she said. "Because there's nothing we can do. But she is the sweetest child you'll ever meet."

"Some people have given her money for graduation," said Tanya. "And every time she gets it she gives it to me and says put this toward the van."

If you call the Legends box office at 859-422-7867 and mention Bella, $5 of the price will also go to Bella's family.

To purchase tickets virtually, click this link.

You can also check out a GoFundMe for Bella by clicking here.