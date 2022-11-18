Leslie County Sheriff's Office helps deputy impacted by floods

HYDEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Leslie County Sheriff's Deputy Bill Baker has served in law enforcement for nearly two decades over his career. He's a school resource officer at Leslie County High School and means a lot to students and this community.

He first served as a SRO in the 90s and now works with a lot of his former students' children. One senior Braden Walker says, "He is always here, on time. He's always out in the front watching kids whenever they get off the buses, he's just a good guy, always has something nice to say or he always has a smile for us whenever we walk by."

During this summer's floods across eastern Kentucky, Deputy Baker lost everything — including the home he'd lived in since 1976.

He says, "It got into the trailer, I lived in a doublewide. My grandson wakes me up before daylight, the powers off, water is inside the trailer, him and I are trapped for about five hours. I've never seen it that deep in my life."

Baker Family

Now, the sheriff's office is working with the community to help Deputy Baker get back some of what he lost. Baker says that he has been able to rebuild with help from FEMA, but it's not been an easy process. This community has been getting Baker items off an Amazon wish list created here at the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Billy Collett shares, "He really enjoys hunting and fishing and spending time with his grandkids. And you know he's been a fixture in the law enforcement community here in Leslie County for the last 15 years."

When asked about Deputy Bill Baker, many in the community have said he's given this community so much — and isn't one that would ever ask for help in this way.

Sergeant Randall Combs with the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office says, "He's not one that would ask for help, just Bill Baker is just a great guy."

Deputy Baker explains that he can't believe how much people in the area are willing to help. He says after such a tough time in his life, he's grateful.

He says, "I just cannot think the county and people enough for the help you've given me and support."

To support Sheriff’s Deputy Bill Baker, you can visit the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office Amazon wish list here.

