Letcher County sets curfew amid flood cleanup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Letcher County Sheriff's Department posted on their Facebook saying that a curfew would begin set into place.

The curfew is set to begin at midnight on Saturday. "The only exceptions are for work, medical emergencies, and first responders," the post said.

A curfew is also set for all off-road vehicles from dark until daylight.

"We will NOT tolerate anyone taking advantage of our already vulnerable community. We have lost enough!"

If you see someone looting, you are asked to call 911 to report it.