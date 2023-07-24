LEX 18 anchor Nancy Cox to take leave of absence starting Thursday

(LEX 18) — Award-winning journalist and anchor Nancy Cox will be taking a leave of absence from LEX 18 starting on Thursday, July 27.

"There are some personal things I need to address that I just can't do while I'm here at work," said Cox in Monday's LEX 18 News at 6. "[There are] people I need to take care of [and] issues I need to take care of."

Cox joined WLEX-TV in 1992 as a reporter and anchor and moved to the main anchor desk, playing a key role in LEX 18 becoming the number one rated newscast. In 2022, the station celebrated Nancy's 30-year anniversary with the station.

During her announcement on Monday, Nancy also shared news of her recent engagement to Justin Galli.

"He is all that and a box of chocolates, and we have a fabulous future to plan together," she said. "I wanted to share it with [the viewers] because you all have meant so much to me over the years, and you know everything about me personally, so why not share some of the best news I've ever had?"

Nancy's final newscast prior to the start of her leave of absence will be on Wednesday, July 26.