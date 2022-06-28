Watch Now
Fayette County Detention Center officer charged with sodomy involving inmate

Posted at 11:55 AM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 11:59:40-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man who has served as a corrections officer at the Fayette County Detention Center was booked into the same jail Monday after being charged with "deviate sexual intercourse with an inmate," according to court records.

Joshua Rogers, 22, is charged with third-degree sodomy, according to his arrest citation. Rogers was fired by the detention center Monday, said jail spokesman Major Matt LeMonds.

The criminal investigation is being handled by the Lexington Police Department and any internal investigation by the jail is on hold until the criminal investigation is complete, LeMonds said.

According to federal law, an inmate is unable to legally consent to any sexual contact with a jail guard or employee.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

