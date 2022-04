GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Beshear has officially signed a bill to toughen punishment for "swatting" in Kentucky.

LEX 18 first addressed the issue last year, highlighting one couple's experience. Someone called in a fake report of violence at their home, drawing armed police straight to their door.

After seeing our report, lawmakers decided to do something this session, making it a crime punishable by jail time.

Governor Beshear signed their bill into law on Friday.