'It's outrageous:' Disabled Vietnam War vet still fighting to get mail delivered to his home

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Vietnam War veteran Paul Helvey has not received mail at his Cynthiana home for about a year now.

USPS stopped delivering after a carrier was attacked by a dog on his street back in June 2021.

After that, people in the area had to go pick up their mail at the post office about a mile away.

For Paul, who is legally blind and can't drive, that was not an option.

Instead, his nephew, Tim, made the trip to the post office daily. He had to do this because Paul receives his life-saving medication through the mail.

Tim reached out to LEX 18 to get help with the problem. We reached out to USPS and a spokesperson explained that a community mailbox (CBU) would be installed by early April.

USPS said delivery to the CBU started earlier than expected on March 16th.

But there's still a problem.

It's located at the end of Paul's street, which is riddled with potholes. For a man who is legally blind and deemed catastrophically disabled, it simply does not work.

"It might as well be 20 miles up the road because he can't do it and he ain't gonna do it," Tim said. "I mean he's not physically capable of walking up there and getting it and then walking back. He's just not."

Because of that Tim put in a request for door delivery. Tim said he had to collect the proper documentation from Paul's doctor to apply.

Tim said the local post office has contacted him about where a new mailbox could be installed at the end of Paul's sidewalk. But he contends that doesn't work either. Paul would have to climb up and down his steps to get his mail which is something he says could be a hazard in the winter.

"The mail needs to be delivered in the same place that they've been delivering it for years," Tim said.

That's right here.

This mailbox is about 20 feet from the street.

Before the dog attack, this is where mail was delivered for years. Tim and Paul are at a loss as to why that can't resume.

"The mailman doesn't have to climb steps," Tim said. "He opens it up and puts it in."

We contacted USPS about this and we were told they had no additional information for us.

Further complicating the issue, Tim said the current mail carrier actually turns around in the cul-de-sac directly adjacent to Paul's home after delivering to the CBU. He said he believes making a quick stop to bring mail to Paul's box on his porch should be simple since he already passes by it every day.

"It's outrageous," Tim said. "It's getting stupid."

He added that he feels like he is being fought every step of the way. For nearly a year now Tim has put his life on hold to help Paul out and now he's considering legal options to fight back.