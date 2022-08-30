Kentucky Commonwealth's Attorneys Association expels Ronnie Goldy, Rick Boling for misconduct

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Commonwealth's Attorneys Association has voted to expel two prosecutors from its membership.

Ronnie Goldy, the commonwealth's attorney for the 21st Judicial Circuit, was under fire for allegedly helping a criminal defendant in exchange for nudes. Goldy serves Menifee, Montgomery, Bath, and Rowan counties.

Goldy told me last month:“Any comment that I have will be saved for the appropriate time, the appropriate forum, the appropriate people” — Leigh Searcy (@LSearcLex) August 30, 2022

Last month, the Kentucky Supreme Court was asked to temporarily suspend Goldy from practicing law.

The Courier-Journal reports that Rick Boling, the commonwealth's attorney for the 3rd Judicial District, was accused of prosecutorial misconduct during a grand jury proceeding. Boling serves Christian County.

The vote removes both of them as members of the Association. It also prevents them from attending future Association events.

In a statement, President Carrie Ovey-Wiggins (56th Judicial Circuit) said the action is necessary to express their objection to their behavior.

"Serving as an elected Commonwealth’s Attorney is a privilege, and so is membership in this Association," she said.

The Association has no disciplinary power, and both Goldy and Boling remain on the job. The vote only applies to their membership in the Association.