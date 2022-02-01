Lexington's Bordeaux Drive homeowners shed light on neighborhood speeding issues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One Lexington homeowner is thankful that no one was seriously injured when a car crashed into his home in an accident Monday afternoon. Now, he and his neighbors are shedding light on what they say has been an ongoing issue in their neighborhood, speeding.

"I arrived home to five or six fire trucks in front of my house, the police department, the entire neighborhood,” says homeowner Jared Noffsinger.

People who live in the Bordeaux Drive neighborhood say speeding traffic has been an ongoing issue.

Noffsinger shared, "In the aftermath of this, I’ve talked to neighbors who've said this is the fifth or sixth accident in this stretch of four or five houses. I've had another neighbor inform me that up the street has been an equal number of accidents from people speeding."

Leaders with the Lexington Police Department say one vehicle rear-ended another, both flipped sending one crashing into this home.

Courtesy of Jared Noffsinger



The vehicle that struck the house had two occupants that were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. We're told the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene. Police say they were told the vehicle was stolen.

"People think it's never going to happen to you. I mean I’ve seen tons of stories; someone hits a house. Never thought I’d have someone hit my house, it kind of puts stuff into perspective for you,” says Noffsinger.

"The speeding, it's bad,” says one Bordeaux resident, Jeff Moore.

Residents say this isn't the first accident they've experienced. Now, they are looking for solutions.

"Speed humps and the four-way stops. Obviously, there are some new speed limit signs that have been put up, they've done nothing,” says Moore.

Residents have reached out to city leaders about this issue. District 11 Councilmember Jennifer Reynolds says a traffic study was done in 2011 under previous leadership. Now, she plans to complete a study of her own. She says residents can apply to have speed trays installed.

"One thing that we have in Lexington that's kind of interesting is that if people are concerned about speed on their neighborhood road, that they can go through a process of applying to have speed tables on their road,” says Reynolds. “What that does is it incorporates the desires of the people on that street."

Reynolds says neighborhoods share the cost of speed trays with the city. She has been in contact with some of the Bordeaux Drive community residents.

"Effective communication with your neighbors and city government are extremely important because now we can work together on the speed tables, and now, we can work together on that traffic study,” says Reynolds.

Courtesy of Jared Noffsinger

That homeowner says thankfully no one was home at the time of the accident, except his two cats. Both are safe.

There has been no update on the two occupants of the vehicle that crashed into the home. People that live on Bordeaux drive say that they hope that drivers will be more cautious and slower in their neighborhood.