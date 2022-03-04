Tenants at Lexington sober house face eviction fears after owner charged in Medicare scheme

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Residents at a Lexington drug treatment facility are worried about losing their homes after one of the owners, Delores Jordan, allegedly attempted to defraud the North Carolina Medicare system for more than $15 million, according to the FBI.

This week, many residents at Serenity Keepers saw notices posted to their doors saying they’d need to move out in the next 30 days, alarming residents who rely on the facility to keep them sober.

“This program has saved my life man, I mean I was a 25-year alcoholic, and I’m 126 days clean now,” said Christopher Smith, who said the facility can be credited with saving countless lives.

Smith said that after a few days with their future up in the air, people living at the facility were told Wednesday night that there would be no evictions after all and that a deal had been struck between the treatment facility and the owner of the buildings.