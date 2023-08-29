Tenants fed up with Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For one tenant who doesn't want to be identified, she said the leaky A/C unit she's dealing with right now is literally a drop in the bucket when it comes to the issues she's encountered since moving into Caballo Crossing two years ago.

"First, my toilet clogged up, and every time my neighbors' clogs up, mine clogs up. They said they were gonna clean my carpet, and they never did. My refrigerator went out. It took them almost two months to replace. They kept saying, 'It's on the way. It's on the way'...No," she explained.

Across the hall, her neighbors, a couple who also doesn't want to be identified, shares a similar story. They said they had only been living here for three months when they woke up in the middle of the night to the sound of sparks flying.

"We were awakened to a big boom in our breaker box, resulting in us having to call the fire department," they said.

According to the incident report from that night, the tenants reported they were unable to open the windows or rear patio door if needed.

"They deemed it unsafe for the electricity to stay on, so they cut the power to the main breaker box, which left us without electricity," they explained.

"Upon us calling maintenance, they basically decided to turn it back on after the fire department had turned it off. He kept saying because there was nothing on the outside of the box, there was nothing wrong," they said.

Across the complex, it's easy to spot condemned signs and caution tape hanging.

We did some digging and found that since June, there have been more than 10 different code enforcement complaints for the properties.

Most of which tenants said have fallen on deaf ears with management.

"They don't care! They aren't gonna fix nothing," said another anonymous tenant on his way to turn in his keys.

We took all these concerns and complaints straight to the leasing office, and they gave us a corporate number to reach out to.

As we wait for an answer from corporate, tenants send them a message of their own.

"You should probably send some big bosses out here to get your management underway."

Corporate referred LEX 18 to the law office of Jennifer McCoy. We left a message and are waiting to hear back.