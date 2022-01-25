Workers replacing broken hydrants that hindered firefighters at Richmond apartment blaze

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — After questions about why fire hydrants weren’t working the day of a fire that destroyed multiple apartments in Madison County, workers were at the scene on Monday replacing them. Some residents say it’s about time.

When the fire destroyed multiple units at the complex on January 10, the Richmond Fire Department confirmed that a lack of working fire hydrants hindered their ability to fight the blaze. They also confirmed that those same hydrants had caused problems when a different fire destroyed units at that same apartment complex in 2019.

LEX18 Investigates asked why the hydrants hadn't been fixed, and the Madison County Utilities District said that worker shortages had delayed repairs on the fire hydrants. The company also said that they understood the importance of fire protection.

Richmond Fire Chief Sam Kirby said Monday that he was glad the hydrants were finally being fixed, and that a new director at the Madison County Utilities District was doing what the previous director should have.

“Thank god no one got hurt, that's the main priority,” said Scott Lindemann, who lives in the apartment complex where the fire occurred. “For them to take two fires and two buildings to burn down to get something done – that's what makes a lot of people mad.”

Lindemann’s home was not destroyed in the fire earlier this month, but the people who lost their apartments expressed anger after the fire.