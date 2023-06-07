LEX 18 receives 11 Emmy nominations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 is pleased to announce that it has been honored with 11 Regional Emmy Nominations by the Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS).

These nominations encompass news coverage, videography, writing, promotion, and public service.

DAILY OR HARD NEWS REPORT

'Heartbreak for Families of KY Flood Victims'

Ricky Sayer

CONTINUING COVERAGE

'Western KY Tornadoes- One Year Later'

Jennifer Evans Smith, Brian Stahl, Leigh Searcy, Cameron Varner

TEAM COVERAGE

'Eastern KY Flooding Disaster'

Jennifer Evans Smith

NEWS FEATURE- SERIOUS

'Kyra Elzy- Success Amid a Secret Loss'

Nancy Cox, Brian Stahl, Dave Medley

HISTORICAL/CULTURAL/NOSTALGIA- NEWS

'Pearl Harbor Letters'

Austin Pollack

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

'Salvation Army- Carol of the Kettle'

Dave Medley, Steve Broderson, Todd Linden, Steven Hash

NEWS PROMOTION- TOPICAL

'Kentucky Flood Relief- Cold Open'

Dave Medley, Nancy Cox

PROGRAM OR IMAGE PROMOTION

'LEX 18 at the Derby- Three Year Olds'

Dave Medley, Kate Johnson, Steve Broderson, Nancy Cox

WRITER- SHORT FORM

'Writing Composite 2022'

Dave Medley

VIDEO ESSAYIST

'Viral Tornado Piano Player Reflects on Past Year'

Brian Stahl

MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST

'Austin Pollack MMJ Composite'

Austin Pollack

LEX 18 received more Emmy nominations than the rest of Lexington's other TV stations combined. Winners will be announced at the 59th Annual Ohio Valley Emmy Awards Gala on July 29th in Lawrenceburg, IN.

For a complete list of this year's nominees, visit www.ohiovalleyemmy.org.