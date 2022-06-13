LEX 18 receives 14 Emmy nominations, most nominations received by any station in Lexington TV market

LEX 18 has garnered 14 Emmy nominations in the 58th Annual Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Awards—the most nominations by any station in the Lexington TV market.

The station was honored with nominations for work produced in 2021 in the following categories:

News Excellence

WLEX Brian Neal

Community Service Excellence

LEX18- Community LEXcellence, WLEX

Andrew Shenkan

Weekend Newscast

LEX 18 News at 6:00: The 2021 Kentucky Tornadoes, WLEX

Jennifer Smith, Nancy Cox, Conroy Delouche, Floyd Baldwin, Brian Stahl, Leigh Searcy, Tyler Ross, Kristen Edwards

Investigative - Single Report

Couple Shaken After Swatting Incident, WLEX

Leigh Searcy, Tyler Ross, Morgan Eads

Investigative - Multiple Reports

School Board Member Faces Ethics Questions, WLEX

Leigh Searcy, Tyler Ross, Morgan Eads

Human Interest - News (single shift)

Love Note Returned, WLEX

Austin Pollack, Tyler Ross

Politics/Government - News

Broken Bridge of Madison County, WLEX

Leigh Searcy, Tyler Ross, Morgan Eads

Politics/Government - News

The Carol Act, WLEX

Nancy Cox, Tyler Ross

Sports Story - News

A Very Rare Team, WLEX

Nancy Cox, Brian Gilbert

Sports Story - Short Form or Long Form Content

John Schlarman's Big Blue Wall, WLEX

Keith Farmer

Sports Program - Live

BBN Gameday Citrus Bowl Preview, WLEX

Sydney DeLong, Brian Stahl, Keith Farmer, Maggie Davis

News Promotion - Topical (Single Spot)

December Tornadoes- 6PM Cold Open, WLEX

Dave Medley, Nancy Cox

News Promotion - Image or Campaign

Positively LEX18, WLEX

Dave Medley, Jared Hamm, Kate Johnson, Devine Carama

Program or Image Promotion

'KY United for Tornado Relief'- Cold Open, WLEX

Nancy Cox, Dave Medley

Winners will be announced on July 30.

For a complete list of this year's nominees, click here.