LEX 18 receives 14 Emmy nominations, most nominations received by any station in Lexington TV market

LEX 18 has garnered 14 Emmy nominations in the 58th Annual Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Awards—the most nominations by any station in the Lexington TV market.
The station was honored with nominations for work produced in 2021 in the following categories:
News Excellence
WLEX Brian Neal
Community Service Excellence
LEX18- Community LEXcellence, WLEX
Andrew Shenkan
Weekend Newscast
LEX 18 News at 6:00: The 2021 Kentucky Tornadoes, WLEX
Jennifer Smith, Nancy Cox, Conroy Delouche, Floyd Baldwin, Brian Stahl, Leigh Searcy, Tyler Ross, Kristen Edwards
Investigative - Single Report
Couple Shaken After Swatting Incident, WLEX
Leigh Searcy, Tyler Ross, Morgan Eads
Investigative - Multiple Reports
School Board Member Faces Ethics Questions, WLEX
Leigh Searcy, Tyler Ross, Morgan Eads
Human Interest - News (single shift)
Love Note Returned, WLEX
Austin Pollack, Tyler Ross
Politics/Government - News
Broken Bridge of Madison County, WLEX
Leigh Searcy, Tyler Ross, Morgan Eads
Politics/Government - News
The Carol Act, WLEX
Nancy Cox, Tyler Ross
Sports Story - News
A Very Rare Team, WLEX
Nancy Cox, Brian Gilbert
Sports Story - Short Form or Long Form Content
John Schlarman's Big Blue Wall, WLEX
Keith Farmer
Sports Program - Live
BBN Gameday Citrus Bowl Preview, WLEX
Sydney DeLong, Brian Stahl, Keith Farmer, Maggie Davis
News Promotion - Topical (Single Spot)
December Tornadoes- 6PM Cold Open, WLEX
Dave Medley, Nancy Cox
News Promotion - Image or Campaign
Positively LEX18, WLEX
Dave Medley, Jared Hamm, Kate Johnson, Devine Carama
Program or Image Promotion
'KY United for Tornado Relief'- Cold Open, WLEX
Nancy Cox, Dave Medley
Winners will be announced on July 30.
For a complete list of this year's nominees, click here.