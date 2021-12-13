Watch
LEX 18, UK Athletics to host telethon for tornado relief Tuesday

LEX 18
Posted at 12:17 PM, Dec 13, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 and University of Kentucky Athletics are joining efforts to host a “Kentucky United for Tornado Relief” telethon from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with proceeds going to the American Red Cross to benefit victims of the tornadoes that hit Western Kentucky.

LEX 18 will host the telethon from the Kroger Field Recruiting Room beginning at 4 p.m., with live spots intermingled with regular programming. The telethon will be broadcast fully on LEX 18 during the 7-8 p.m. hour. UK coaches and athletes will be guests throughout the event.

Viewers may donate to “Kentucky United for Tornado Relief” in these ways:

  1. Call in to the telethon at 833-510-0030 (It will be active from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday)
  2. Donations can be made now here.
  3. Mail a check to:
    American Red Cross
    Attn: Kentucky Tornadoes
    1450 Newtown Pike
    Lexington, KY 40511
  4. Use the QR Code below
