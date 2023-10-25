Longtime LEX 18 anchor Sue Wylie dies following car crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18's first female anchor, Sue Wylie, died Tuesday evening at age 90. Wylie worked for LEX 18 from 1968 to 1998.

Wylie was also the first female anchor in Kentucky.

Lexington police report that around 5 p.m., they responded to a crash involving five cars at Alumni Drive and Chinoe Road. Police say three people were transported following the crash, and one person later died at the hospital.

Wylie's family confirms she passed away after the crash.

—————————————————————————————————————————

Before arriving in Lexington, the Cincinnati native spent time at local stations WKRC, WLWT, and WCPO, WTVN in Columbus, and WCKT in Miami. Sue excelled in various roles ranging from on-air talent to TV show host.

In 1968, Sue walked into General Manager Harry Barfield's office and pitched a midday news show. Impressed with her drive and ability, he hired her to anchor and produce WLEX-TV's Noon Today program, which is still on the air today.

She convinced the station to purchase its first sound-on-film camera for the show. For the next 22 years, she anchored and produced Noon Today, which blew away the competition and for many years garnered a 60 share in Nielsen ratings.

In 1974, Sue again went to the front office to pitch a public affairs program called "Your Government." For over two decades, Sue produced and hosted the show, which had a "Meet The Press" format with panelists. Through her efforts alone, Sue could land guests such as Ronald Reagan, Jessie Jackson, Nelson Rockefeller, George Wallace, Jimmy Carter, and various governors, senators, congressmen and newsmakers state-wide. The show made state-wide headlines each week, and Sue's ability to get the tough guests amazed her coworkers and competition.

Sue created, produced, and hosted other shows on WLEX-TV regularly, including One to One, In Touch, and several documentaries.

Named Assistant News Director for Community Affairs in 1988, Sue was active in a number of charitable organizations in Central Kentucky, including United Way, Alternatives for Women, The Chrysalis House for Women, The Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation and many, many more.

While still working at WLEX, Sue used her enthusiasm and creativity to host a morning radio talk show on WVLK until her retirement.

Sue was inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame in 1999.

In 2017, Wylie was honored with the Gold Circle Award for 50 years in TV by the Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (Emmy Award). Gold Circle members are honored for more than their longevity — they are honored for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting standards of achievement we can all hope to emulate. These honorees also give back to the community as mentors, educators, and volunteers.

Mike Taylor, former assignment manager at LEX 18, worked alongside Wylie for nearly two decades.

"She was a genuine local television icon. People talk about trailblazers and people who knock down barriers. She crushed barriers for women in television," Taylor said. "She was just nonstop energy. And she was so incredibly creative and thoughtful about how she did things."

This article includes contributions from former LEX 18 Assignment Manager Mike Taylor.

