As gas prices continue to rise, business owners talk about what it means for costs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's impossible not to notice gas prices on the rise. Price experts expect to increase even more throughout the month.

"I feel the same way probably everybody else does. They keep getting hiked up just like my energy bill, it keeps getting higher, and I don't know why,” says Trey Reinhart, a customer at the pumps.

GasBuddy and AAA predict it will get higher before the end of the month.

Another gas customer, James Combs says, "Gas prices are pretty high. I was like I don't know what they're gonna do about it. They need to do something."

AAA Blue Grass says you can save on fuel with these tips. Including maintaining your car, avoiding extra cargo, and checking your tire pressure. They say the rise began with countries anticipating another pandemic, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is adding to rising costs.

"Russia is a very prominent supplier of oil in the world market. They're number three behind only the U.S. and Saudi Arabia,” says AAA Blue Grass Public Affairs Manager, Lori Weaver Hawkins.

For some businesses rising gas costs mean rising delivery costs.

Owner of Imperial Flowers, Gayle Stockdale, says, ''We felt like we needed to up the price of the delivery fees. I did it this morning."

This florist says she hasn't raised costs in more than 10 years.

"It’s covering prices. The increase in prices comes down to us -- but also to make sure that my drivers are making a good living,” says Stockdale.

"There are so many different things that it impacts. We go from food cost, which everybody is going through that. Getting the food -- the delivery charges more, and then you have to pay more, employees,” says Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders owner, Teresa Hager.

Mancino's also uses third-party delivery services. This owner says services charge them 20% per order, charging the restaurant and the customer. Hager says business has changed.

"It dwindles down to so many different things, but it's just different now. Everything is different. Every business is suffering and its gas prices. It's not helping anything,” says Hager.