Data: 97% of Kentuckians who tested positive for COVID-19 between March and May were not vaccinated

(LEX 18) — New data shows COVID-19 vaccines are dramatically decreasing the likelihood that someone will test positive for the virus in the state.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services reports 41,869 Kentuckians tested positive for COVID-19 between March 1 and May 31. Of that number, only 1,148 (2.74%) of those cases included people who were vaccinated for COVID-19. 40,721 Kentuckians (97.26%) who did test positive for the virus were not vaccinated.

During the 3-month timeframe, 1,643 Kentuckians were hospitalized from the virus. 88 people (5.66%) were vaccinated and 1,555 people (94.34%) were not vaccinated.

484 Kentuckians died from the virus between March and May, including 38 people who were vaccinated (7.85%). 446 (92.15%) were not vaccinated.

The latest data from the CDC says overall, the state is at a moderate community transmission level. Transmission levels are high in only 11 of Kentucky's 120 counties. They are Scott, Harrison, Grant, Webster, Nicholas, Rowan, Johnson, Magoffin, Mason, Rockcastle, and Allen counties.

Nationwide, the CDC says Kentucky is ranked 32nd out of 52 (including Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico) for percent of the population that is fully vaccinated.

The latest state report also says Kentucky was ranked last for new confirmed COVID-19 admissions per 100 inpatient beds. Kentucky was the only state that had six COVID-19 admissions per 100 beds.

On Tuesday, Gov. Beshear reported 2,131,157 Kentuckians have been vaccinated, a 16,899 increase since last reported on Sunday, June 13.

Gov. Beshear says the top five counties by percent of residents vaccinated are Woodford (63%), Franklin (63%), Fayette (61%), Boone (55%), and Campbell (53%).

The bottom five counties by percent of residents vaccinated are Christian (21%), Spencer (21%), Ballard (22%), Hickman (22%), and Lewis (23%).

The CDC says 3,830,662 vaccine doses have been administered in Kentucky.