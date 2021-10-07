Gas prices jump 15 cents in Kentucky in the past week, now over $3 a gallon in most places

(LEX 18) — It's going to cost you more to fill up at the pump.

According to the latest analysis from AAA, the average price for gas in Kentucky is $3.068 per gallon, more than 15 cents higher than this time last week and $1.05 more than this time last year. In Lexington alone, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.13 per gallon.

Nationwide, Americans are paying the most for gas in seven years. AAA says gas prices have not gone over $3.20 a gallon since October 2014.

AAA says probable causes for the increase are a slight uptick in demand and the high price of crude oil, which is staying above $73 bbl.

"Global economic uncertainty and supply chain concerns caused by the lingering COVID-19 pandemic could be playing a role in keeping crude oil prices elevated," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. "But, there may be some relief on the horizon due to the news that OPEC and its allies might ramp up production increases faster than previously agreed."

Today's national average is $3.244 per gallon, up six cents from the previous week.

To see how much a gallon of gas costs where you live, click here.