Gov. Beshear recognizes October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Wednesday, survivors and advocates watched Gov. Andy Beshear sign a proclamation that recognizes October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Kentucky.

“This month, and every month, let’s lead with the strength and bravery survivors show daily and take intentional steps to end domestic violence in Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “From providing survivors and their families with the resources they need to rebuild their lives to tackling the root issues of violence in our communities, I am going to keep fighting for the inches that become the miles of progress until we reach our goal of building a safer Kentucky.”

"Intimate partner violence is a pattern," explained Angela Yannelli, the CEO of ZeroV, known formerly as the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence. "It's a pattern of intentional behavior used to exert power and control over a current or former spouse or partner."

And Kentucky's first Domestic Violence Data Report shows it's a pattern that occurs far too often in the Commonwealth.

"In Kentucky, almost 45% of women and 35% of men experience intimate partner violence in their lifetimes," said First Lady Britainy Beshear, referencing the report.

The report also shows that in 2022, 8,867 arrests were made for domestic violence incidents and Kentucky State Police served 16,402 Emergency Protective Orders.

So, advocates say it's important to work as communities to break these abuse cycles.

"We cannot stop until there is zero violence," said Yannelli.

"Strategies and approaches that have some of the greatest impact of preventing intimate partner violence include things like teaching safe and healthy relationships, creating protective environments in places - such as our schools and our workplace, strengthening economic support for families, and supporting survivors with victim centered services and housing programs," she explained.

Yannelli also reminded people that abuse doesn't just come in the physical form.

"[There's] emotional abuse, verbal abuse, financial abuse, reproductive coercion, and many others," she said.

Advocates explain that the key to ending domestic violence is 1. awareness and 2. getting resources to victims. A big part of that plan includes getting rid of the stigma for domestic violence victims.

"It’s about creating a community and environment that openly talks about intimate partner violence and domestic violence," said Darlene Thomas, executive director of GreenHouse 17, an advocacy agency that serves Fayette and nearby counties. "So that survivors don’t carry the same shame or fear or embarrassment because it’s not anything they’ve done wrong."

"It’s never your fault. There’s no perfect situation. There’s no rules to this. But you don’t have to do it alone," she added. "And I think so many survivors think they’re going to be stranded, alone, trying to figure out the next steps - the unknown of what to do as they move from crisis to self-sufficiency. They're not alone. There are so many programs and advocates, community services out there that will help and support, provide safety, safety planning."

Kentucky’s domestic violence programs and shelters are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and are safe for survivors and their families to receive emergency shelter and supportive services. If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence and needs assistance, please reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 800-799-SAFE or visiting ZeroV.org.