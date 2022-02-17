Hardware store leaders share safe, temporary heat alternatives amid propane delays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — More concerned customers are sharing their experiences with propane delivery delays. Delivery delays have impacted several customers across Kentucky counties who were having serious issues getting the propane they need.

"Last year, I had the same issue I had this year. I chalked it up to COVID, this year I did not," said one Georgetown resident, Martha Nash said.

Nash has used propane for years. When her tank got down to 30% this winter, 29 phone calls to AmeriGas later, she ran out of propane for two days.

"I had to go buy space heaters because I was required to be here when they brought gas because I was out. I missed a day of work because one of their delivery dates that they told me I had to be here I had to take off work to be here and they did not show up,” said Nash.

Nash wrote the company including a log of her experiences on each call. This week we've heard several stories like Nash's. Many propane customers are looking for alternative ways to stay warm until their gas is delivered.

Chip Culton is a manager at Bypass Rental in Winchester. He says, "If you're worried about running out of propane, the fuel that you probably would have to use would be kerosene then. They are pretty safe because they have a tip-over device that'll shut them down."

Anytime electric heaters are being used, it’s critical to make sure you're using a heater appropriate for an indoor space, never leave one unattended, and use a carbon monoxide detector.

"Yeah, you could lose everything you have or your life -- 'cause you're talking about a fire. If you were to leave that on when you went to bed, who knows what could happen,” says Culton.

Martha Nash says a company's dependability means everything.

"For me, I want a company with integrity. Dependability. If they say they're gonna be here, I expect them to be here," Nash said.

It's important to remember and know the difference between heaters in your home in order to stay as safe as possible.