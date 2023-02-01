How long can flights keep you on the tarmac before taking off?

The hours-long delay of a Delta flight in Lexington Tuesday is raising questions about the rights people have while flying.

Lori Weaver Hawkins, a spokesperson for AAA of the Bluegrass, explained that airlines are not allowed to keep flights on the tarmac for more than 3 hours without returning to the gate for domestic flights.

“If it does reach those limits, you have reason to complain,” she said.

It goes back to rules that the federal government put in place in 2009.

In addition, after 2 hours stuck on the tarmac, airlines have to provide refreshments, Hawkins said. Throughout the period, they also have to provide comfortable temperatures and working bathrooms.

“Those requirements, if not met, do mean healthy fines for airlines,” she added.

Federal lawmakers on Tuesday introduced legislation that adds additional passenger protections.

"It's past time they prioritize passengers over profit with the airline passenger bill of rights," said Senator Edward Markey of Massachusetts.

The bill would ensure that airlines provide passengers with fair compensation, refunds, and recourse if their flights are delayed or canceled. People denied a seat on an oversold flight would receive at least $1,350.

“All of us who travel know that it has never been more uncomfortable and unpredictable, or more stressful to travel by air. And that's why the airlines need to be given some incentives to do the right thing, and consumers need protection," said Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

If it passes, the bill would also stop airlines from charging unreasonably high fees for basic services like checked bags and seat selection.