Looking to rent in Lexington? Expect to pay a lot more than last year.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The cost to rent an apartment in Lexington is seeing a big spike this season, according to a new report from Rent.com.

The report says the average price for a one-bedroom apartment in Lexington has reached $1,193 a month. The price surge accounts for a 34.76% increase over the past year. A two-bedroom apartment in Lexington costs $1,405 a month on average, a 33% increase from the year before.

It costs even more to rent an apartment across the country. Nationwide, the average cost to rent a 1-bedroom apartment is $1,697 a month, a 22.2% increase. A 2-bedroom costs $2,050 on average, a 22.8% increase.

A recent survey by Redfin found that 32% of U.S. renters can't afford to buy a home where they want to live and 30% are unable to save for a down payment. Only 16% said high mortgage rates were the main factor that prevented them from owning a home.

Nearly half of U.S. renters surveyed (45%) said debt is their biggest financial obstacle. The debt from credit cards, student loans, medical bills, car loans, etc. has kept them from trying to buy a home.