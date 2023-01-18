New affordable housing complex for seniors opens in Hamburg

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new affordable housing complex for seniors 55 and older is filling up. It's located on Polo Club Lane in Hamburg.

Polo Club Park Apartments has 24 units and was developed by AU Associates.

New tenant, Margaret Quirk, showed off her new 2-bedroom apartment Wednesday morning. She moved to Lexington from Minnesota to be closer to her granddaughter.

"Very nice, very spacious," Quirk said. "That's what I like. The room, the space is fantastic compared to where I came from."

Rent is $989 a month at Polo Club, which includes water, sewer, and garbage. Her old apartment only had one bedroom and cost $150 more a month.

A one-bedroom at Polo Club is $817 per month.

At a ribbon cutting Wednesday, AU Associates owner and president, Johan Graham, said the opening is a huge victory for seniors and the affordable housing community.

LEX 18

"Today is just step one but the journey is exciting, and we look forward to working with the City to produce more units every year," Graham said.

There's a long road ahead for getting enough affordable units to meet the demand in Lexington.

City of Lexington affordable housing manager, Rick McQuady, said in an email, "We don’t have sufficient data, but market studies I review continue to show a significant need for more affordable units."

According to the McQuady, 338 new affordable units were added and another 621 were preserved over the past five years.

He said 846 units are under construction now and he expects we'll be seeing most of those open this summer and the rest in early 2024.

Financial assistance for the more than $5.65 million Polo Club Park Apartments project came from Community Affordable Housing Equity Corporation, RiverHills Bank, City of Lexington, and Kentucky Housing Corporation.

