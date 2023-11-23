Pedestrians deaths increasing in Kentucky, officials urge caution

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Pedestrian deaths are on the rise in Kentucky and officials are emphasizing the importance of staying safe on the road.

A car hit and killed 57-year-old Lisa Walls Friday night near the Speedway on Richmond Road. Since her death, two more pedestrians in Lexington have died as a result of car crashes. One of those crashes happened on New Circle Road, the other on North Broadway.

All but one of the 18 car crashes involving pedestrians this year in Lexington resulted in a pedestrian dying, according to the Lexington Police Department. The Lexington Police Department says 17 pedestrians have died in vehicle crashes this year.

Lori Weaver Hawkins, a spokesperson for AAA Bluegrass, said they track the numbers with Kentucky State Police data.

"Sadly we have seen a rise in pedestrian deaths by vehicle not only in Kentucky but across the nation," said Weaver Hawkins.

Looking at the Commonwealth in 2022, there were 113 pedestrian fatalities. There were 104 pedestrian fatalities by this date a year ago. In 2023, out of 1,357 collisions, there have been 112 pedestrian fatalities.

In November alone, there were 87 collisions with 61 injuries and 11 deaths. Weaver Hawkins says distracted, impaired, and aggressive drivers have been on the rise in recent years, contributing to more crashes.

She urges pedestrians to wear light-colored clothing if they are walking at night, cross at crosswalks, and not assume vehicles see you.

There are things both pedestrians and drivers can do to prevent collisions from occurring, a Lexington Police Department spokesperson said. For drivers, they said you should always be looking for pedestrians, slow down and be prepared to stop near crosswalks, yield to people at crosswalks, follow the speed limit - particularly around people on the street; in school zones and neighborhoods, and use extra caution in hard-to-see conditions, like at night or during bad weather.

The Lexington Police Department also tells us that education is crucial for drivers and pedestrians. They say drivers should be cautioned that pedestrians have the right of way when in the roadway.

