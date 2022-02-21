Where can I get tested for HIV, other STDs in Lexington?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you are sexually active and live in the Lexington area, there are several ways to get screened for HIV and other common STDs, some of which are free or at a low cost.

Testing is available at the following locations:

AVOL Kentucky: The testing center offers free walk-in testing for HIV, Hepatitis C, and other sexually transmitted infections. Open hours are Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesdays from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Thursdays from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. each week. If these times do not work, call (859) 225-3000 ext. 1030 for other options or email matt@avolky.org.

Address: 365 Waller Ave., Suite 100 Lexington, KY 40504

Call: (859) 225-3000

Bluegrass Community Health Center: The Versailles office offers many on-site services, including confidential HIV testing. Appointments can be scheduled Monday-Thursdays from 8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m., Fridays from 9:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Address: 1306 Versailles Rd Unit 120 Lexington, KY 40504

Call: (859) 259-2635 or (877) 527-2583

HealthFirst Bluegrass: The health center offers preventative care and treatment options for STDs, including HIV. The Southland Drive office is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Address: 496 Southland Drive Lexington, KY 40503

Call: (859) 288-2425

Lexington-Fayette County Health Department: The health department offers free walk-in HIV testing from 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. on Mondays, 3:00 p.m.-6:00 pm. on Wednesdays, and 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. on Thursdays. They also offer testing, diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up care for other STDs. Click here for more information.

Address: 650 Newtown Pike, Lexington, KY 40508

Call: (859) 288-2437

Planned Parenthood - Bluegrass Health Center: Services offered include testing, diagnosis, and treatment for all STDs, including HIV. Click here to schedule an appointment.

Address: 268 Southland Drive #120 Lexington, KY 40503

Call: (859) 252-8494

UK Bluegrass Care Clinic: Walk-in testing for HIV is available on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Address: 3101 Beaumont Centre Circle

Call: (859) 218-1505

Your primary care physician or OB-GYN can also order STD tests for you. Routine labwork can be completed at nearby locations, including Labcorp and Quest Diagnostics.

While there currently is no cure for HIV, with proper medical care, HIV can be controlled. Click here to learn more about HIV treatment.