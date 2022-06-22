Lexington 4th of July events back to full schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mayor Linda Gorton announced Lexington will celebrate the Fourth of July "pre-COVID-19 style."

There will be four full days of Independence Day celebrations, including Bluegrass 10,000, an ice cream social, a patriotic concert, a festival, and a parade.

Mayor Gorton also announced the celebration will conclude with a fireworks show, courtesy of a partnership with R.J. Corman Railroad Group. The R.J. Corman Railroad Group has hosted the launch site for Lexington's Fourth of July fireworks since the partnership began in 2019.

Olivia Jones

The first event will begin on Friday, July 1 at 11:30 a.m., at Henry A. Tandy Centennial Park. The fireworks will begin at 10 p.m., Monday, July 4. The mayor's office and Quinn's team are encouraging everyone to come downtown to view the fireworks show.

FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS SCHEDULE

Friday, July 1

Ice Cream Social

Henry A. Tandy Centennial Park, 251 W. Main St.

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Red, White & Blues

Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St.

5 – 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

Patriotic Concert

Transylvania University and Gratz Park, W. Third St.

Preshow: 5 – 6:30 p.m. – Young at Heart Big Band

Main Show: 7:30 – 9 p.m. – Lexington Philharmonic

Monday, July 4

Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run

Corner of Main St. and N. Limestone St.

7:25 a.m.

Fourth of July Festival

Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 N. Limestone St.

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Fourth of July Parade

Main St. (Downtown)

11:30 a.m.

Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular

Launched at Main St and Oliver Lewis Way

10 p.m.

A full schedule and more details can be found at: lexingtonky.gov/fourthofjuly.