LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington ambulance appeared to be involved in a crash on Maxwell and South Upper Street Monday night.

The accident happened around 10 p.m.

One other car appeared to be involved in the accident.

Traffic was affected while the accident reconstruction team worked.

LEX 18 reached out to the Lexington Police Department for more information. We have yet to hear back.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.