Lexington animal control officers help warm up vultures whose wings were too frozen to fly

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's a side of the snow and ice days you may have never considered.

Neighbors in the Zandale area watched as animal control wrangled several dozen vultures, whose wings were too frozen to fly.

Elizabeth Sloan

Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control says they've had multiple calls on buzzards falling out of trees.

"In total, we picked up a total of 35 birds in need of a little defrosting," said animal control officers in a Facebook post.

The birds will be warmed up and released back to the wild to join dozens of other vultures.