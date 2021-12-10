Lexington Animal Control on dumping pets: 'It's heartbreaking'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control warned pet owners this week that the agency will prosecute "those who choose to leave, let loose, or simply abandon animals on our campus."

The announcement was made on Facebook this week, as animal control officers are seeing an uptick in dogs and cats being dropped off on the property without proper notification.

"We're on a really busy road here," Sergeant Aaron Evans said. "We don't want to see pets put in that position, especially if it is your own pet like a cat that's used to living inside, and then you run up the stairs and drop it and run off. It's just not safe."

Under a Kentucky statute, "[subjecting] any animal to or [causing] cruel or injurious mistreatment through abandonment" is considered animal cruelty and is illegal.

Sgt. Evans said LFACC has rarely resorted to criminal prosecution due to the heavy burden that comes with that process.

She said this recent uptick in abandoning animals has prompted the agency to change its approach.

"We don't want to have to do this," Sgt. Evans said. "That's why it's a plea. Do better."

People who want to surrender their pets can do so by going to Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control during normal business hours. After business hours, they can call 859-229-4588. Evans said animal control officers are available 24/7, and someone will pick up on the other end.

"I would believe it's pretty common knowledge that when you have a stray pet and our front office isn't open you simply call the number on the door and we go from there," she said.