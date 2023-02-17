Lexington announces plan to return free parking on weekends, after 7 p.m. weeknights

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Urban County Council gave approval Thursday night on an agreement with LexPark to return free parking downtown.

The agreement allows LexPark to return to free parking at downtown meters on weekends and after 7 p.m. on weekdays.

Mayor Linda Gorton negotiated the agreement after several downtown businesses expressed concerns over recent rate increases and expanded hours.

“We have worked hard over many years to make Lexington’s restaurant scene one of the nation’s best, and to keep our downtown lively,” says Gorton. “As we emerge from the pandemic, we don’t want to harm our restaurants or downtown night life by limiting parking options.”

Because LexPark needed additional revenue for safety improvements, the city will increase the amount it pays to park employee vehicles in LexPark garages. Starting on July 1, the city will pay the government rate which is an increase of about $200,000 a year.

“I am so pleased that the Lexington Parking Authority and the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government have come together to find common ground on resolving this issue,” said James Frazier, chair of the LexPark Board.

LexPark will vote on the plan next week.

