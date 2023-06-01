Lexington artist honors Louisville shooting victim through original piece

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kayla Weber Nord fully committed to a career in creating about five years ago.

A former art teacher, she left the classroom to create her own space, dedicating herself to the artistic passion she’s felt most her life.

“I just get in a zone and kind of space out honestly. Certain paintings when I’m in the zone just kind of paint themselves which is amazing,” Weber Nord said.

If you’re familiar with Kayla Weber Art, there’s a strong flavor of bluegrass in each piece, an homage to her Kentucky roots.

“I love Kentucky. I’ve lived in Lexington my whole life. I’m very inspired by all things Kentucky,” Weber Nord said.

“Horse racing, bourbon, Keeneland all the beautiful landscapes around here. That all kind of comes out in my art.”

This Kentucky creative’s latest work put her in an emotional zone, encapsulating a tragic event that is still very fresh for the Commonwealth.

Back in April, five people were killed in a shooting at Old National Bank near downtown Louisville.

One of those lives lost was Deana Eckert, who had been a fan of Weber Nord’s art and even took classes through her studio.

It led to Eckert’s loved ones reaching out to the artist to help honor the loss.

“I got a message from one of Deana’s close friends. Realizing that she had been to multiple of my workshops and met her multiple times,” Weber Nord said.

“It was such a gut punch just to see that it’s here. It’s people we know and it’s our community that’s been affected.”

The painting personifies the brightness Eckert brought to the people that knew, illustrated in some of her favorite flowers.

Eckert’s family was presented with the piece by Weber Nord which was met with emotional appreciation.

However, the artwork’s impact is going beyond just Eckert’s loved ones.

Weber Nord began reprinting the design for purchase, all of the proceeds going to CASA in Lexington, a cause that Eckert was dedicated to for years to help children going through the family court system.

“I came to CASA Lexington about ten years ago and Deana Eckert was one of the first people I meant from the business community here,” CASA of Lexington executive director Melynda Jamison said.

“Deana was somebody that made our community a better place and always had a smile on her face.”

According to Jamison, it takes roughly $1,000 to provide service to one child for a year.

Every dollar raised by these prints means at least some help for our youth, something Eckert would’ve been happy to see.

“I think Deana would want that, in her memory to give back and help others and do something good in the world and leave it a little bit better than it was,” Weber Nord said.

You can find the “Deana print” on Kayla Weber Nord’s website, click here.