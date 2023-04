LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An overnight barn fire has left two people hurt and 12 horses killed near S Yarnallton Pike in Lexington.

According to officials, both individuals have minor injuries, and one person was taken to the hospital for burns on their feet.

The barn is a total loss, and the investigation is ongoing.

Officials say that one engine is remaining on the scene for fire watch.

Stay with LEX 18 as we work to learn more information.