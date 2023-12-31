Lexington bars and restaurants making preparations for New Year's Eve

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — New Year's Eve is just around the corner and Lexington bars and restaurants are prepping for a big turnout.

Heather Carter and Debbie Turner keep returning to Rose and Jim’s for another New Year's Eve party.

"It's great, everybody has fun,” said Turner. “You feel very safe," replied Carter.

This New Year's Eve at Rose and Jim's, they're doing something for the first time. Which is karaoke while Musicain Clevie Tackett plays the drums. Turner says it makes you feel like you’re part of the band. Tackett described it as a blend of DJ, karaoke, and live music, which makes it stand out. “I don’t think anybody does what I’m doing. Nobody,” says Tackett. “You'll see solo guitarist, you'll see solo keyboards and stuff like that, but nobody is doing their drums with it.”

Because of the drum's bass, it gives the appearance of a live band. Which helps any shy singers and adds an extra element to seasoned singers. "I've been blessed here with some really good singers. I'm hoping they will be here tomorrow night,” said Tackett. “I know they will cause they've been missing me, but I would like to see some new ones also."

Rose and Jim’s are not the only bars doing something fun on New Year’s Eve. Minglewood is having a pre-concert party to celebrate a famous local artist Tyler Childers. Mike Abbott, who is a bartender at Minglewood, said, “With the popularity and proud of Tyler. Seeing his fame grow. I have folks at the bar from Detroit, folks from Milwaukee, all the way from California that have flown in from Lexington just to see him live."

Entertainment is all around the Lexington area to help you end 2023 on a good note.

