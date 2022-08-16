Lexington-based Rubicon goes public on New York Stock Exchange

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington-based Rubicon Technologies, Inc. officially began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as of Tuesday.

Rubicon is a leading digital marketplace for waste and recycling and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide. The company maintains its global headquarters in Lexington.

Rubicon is the ninth Kentucky company to be publicly traded on the NYSE, joining brands like KFC (now part of Yum! Brands), Brown-Forman, Humana, and Valvoline.

"This is a great day for Rubicon, a company I started right here in Kentucky with a $10,000 line of credit and maxed out credit cards," said, Nate Morris, Chairman and CEO of Rubicon. "It is a great day for Kentucky, because it shows that a world class technology company can be founded and thrive right here in the Commonwealth, and that innovation isn’t limited to the East or West Coasts."