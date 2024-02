GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews are handling a hazardous materials situation at Georgetown College Monday afternoon.

The Georgetown Fire Department reports that a professor at the college found an old bottle of a crystalized product in a science lab. The product is highly flammable and explosive.

GFD says they cordoned off the area and called the Lexington bomb squad in to retrieve the product.

The product will be taken offsite and disposed of properly.

Officials say the scene is safe.