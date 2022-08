LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Country music singer Luke Bell, 32, died in Arizona earlier this month.

According to NBC News, Bell had been reported missing in Tucson. Police say they found Bell near the site where he was last seen.

While Bell was raised in Wyoming, he was born in Lexington in 1990. He released his self-titled debut album in 2012. Bell's latest album "Jealous Guy" was released in 2021.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.