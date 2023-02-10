'The Adventures of Malakai Roberts': Lexington boy blinded in shooting co-authors book

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If there's one thing we know about 8-year-old Malakai Roberts, it's that he is fearless.

Ever since being blinded in a drive-by shooting in 2020, he has had to adapt.

He's learned to ride his bike and scooter blind.

"This way! Good job!" his mother, Cacy, says while guiding him.

He is also learning to read and write in braille.

And now, he's taking it to the next level. He co-authored a book called "The Adventures of Malakai Roberts: Teamwork Makes the Dream Work".

"I'm excited and I'm also happy," Kai said.

It's about Kai's life and how he has overcome obstacles. Cacy hopes the universal themes make the story relatable to other kids.

"I think a lot of times when other people see people that are different they think they're very different from them when in reality they're really not," Cacy said.

Adults can even learn something from the book and Kai, himself.

"Life is so short and you don't know when it's going to end," Cacy said. "I think it's just important to just live every day and be happy, be good to other people, and be thankful for what you have and make the best that you can out of it and Malakai is a perfect example of that. He really does that."

"Never give up and keep trying," Kai said.

Malakai's book was co-authored by rapper Percy Miller, famously known as Master P. It is available on Amazon and online at Barnes and Noble. Anyone who wants a braille version can contact Cacy at cacyroach@yahoo.com for a copy.

100% of the proceeds will go into a trust fund for Malakai.