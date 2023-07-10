Lexington Burger Week 2023: Here's where to find the deals, unique burgers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Burger Week is kicking off Monday with over 30 participating restaurants across the city.
Burger Week features unique $7 burgers that can't be found on traditional menus including burger-styled pizzas, breakfasts, and desserts!
Lexington Burger Week will run from July 10 through July 16.
Here are the 2023 participating restaurants and burgers:
Agave & Rye
- Racy Miss Tasty Burger
Athenian Grill
- Pita Burger
The Barn Door Grill at Bluegrass Stockyards
- Barn Door Grill Brisket Burger
Bear & The Butcher
- Chevy Chase Steak Burger
Big City Pizza
- Tipsy Bacon Ranch Steak Burger
BRU Burger Bar
- Beginning Burger
Campus Pub
- The Kevin Smashburger
Charlie Brown's
- CB's Hottie Tottie Burger
Chevy Chase Inn
- Cheech and Chong Burger
Crank and Boom
- The Ultimate Oreo Overload Burger
- The Blazin' Summer Peach Burger
Drake's - Brannon Crossing
- Strom-Burger
Drake's - Hamburg
- Caprese Burger
Drake's - Landsdowne
- Creole Burger
Drake's - Leestown
- All "B" It Burger
First Watch
- The Baja Burger
Goodwood - Frankfort
- Jam & Swiss
Goodwood - Lexington
- I'm A Big Dill
Harry's - Hamburg
- The Big Easy Burger
Harry's - Palomar
- Southern Comfort Burger
Inebriated Baker
- Boozy Burger Cupcake
Jack Brown's Burger and Beer Joint
- Crab Rangoon Burger
Jack's Sandbar and Grill
- Blackberry Habanero Burger
Josanne's Homestyle Kitchen
- Southern Love Burger
- Kentucky Hot Brown Burger
- Salsbury Steak Burger
Kentucky Strong BBQ
- FGT BLT Burger
LaRosa's Pizzeria
- Cheeseburger Deluxe Pizza
LexLive
- Pineapple Royale with Cheese Burger
Marriott: Infinity Rooftop Restaurant & Bar
- The Kentucky Cubano Burger
Marriott: The Greatroom
- Cajun Burger
Mimi's Southern Style Cooking
- Baby Backyard Burger
- Loco Taco Burger
Nic & Norman's
- Blackened Shrimp and Grits Burger
Mi Pequena Hacienda
- Baja Burger
NuHealth Kitchen
- The Sweet Backyard Burger
Stella's Kentucky Deli
- The Hot Brown Burger
- The Veggie Hot Brown Burger
The Sage Rabbit
- The Sucker Punch
Wild Eggs - Hamburg
- That's My Jam
Wild Eggs - Palomar
- The Bandolero
Full ingredient information for each burger can be found here.
More information on Lexington Burger Week can be found here.