Lexington Burger Week 2023: Here's where to find the deals, unique burgers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Burger Week is kicking off Monday with over 30 participating restaurants across the city.

Burger Week features unique $7 burgers that can't be found on traditional menus including burger-styled pizzas, breakfasts, and desserts!

Lexington Burger Week will run from July 10 through July 16.

Here are the 2023 participating restaurants and burgers:

Agave & Rye

- Racy Miss Tasty Burger

Athenian Grill

- Pita Burger

The Barn Door Grill at Bluegrass Stockyards

- Barn Door Grill Brisket Burger

Bear & The Butcher

- Chevy Chase Steak Burger

Big City Pizza

- Tipsy Bacon Ranch Steak Burger

BRU Burger Bar

- Beginning Burger

Campus Pub

- The Kevin Smashburger

Charlie Brown's

- CB's Hottie Tottie Burger

Chevy Chase Inn

- Cheech and Chong Burger

Crank and Boom

- The Ultimate Oreo Overload Burger

- The Blazin' Summer Peach Burger

Drake's - Brannon Crossing

- Strom-Burger

Drake's - Hamburg

- Caprese Burger

Drake's - Landsdowne

- Creole Burger

Drake's - Leestown

- All "B" It Burger

First Watch

- The Baja Burger

Goodwood - Frankfort

- Jam & Swiss

Goodwood - Lexington

- I'm A Big Dill

Harry's - Hamburg

- The Big Easy Burger

Harry's - Palomar

- Southern Comfort Burger

Inebriated Baker

- Boozy Burger Cupcake

Jack Brown's Burger and Beer Joint

- Crab Rangoon Burger

Jack's Sandbar and Grill

- Blackberry Habanero Burger

Josanne's Homestyle Kitchen

- Southern Love Burger

- Kentucky Hot Brown Burger

- Salsbury Steak Burger

Kentucky Strong BBQ

- FGT BLT Burger

LaRosa's Pizzeria

- Cheeseburger Deluxe Pizza

LexLive

- Pineapple Royale with Cheese Burger

Marriott: Infinity Rooftop Restaurant & Bar

- The Kentucky Cubano Burger

Marriott: The Greatroom

- Cajun Burger

Mimi's Southern Style Cooking

- Baby Backyard Burger

- Loco Taco Burger

Nic & Norman's

- Blackened Shrimp and Grits Burger

Mi Pequena Hacienda

- Baja Burger

NuHealth Kitchen

- The Sweet Backyard Burger

Stella's Kentucky Deli

- The Hot Brown Burger

- The Veggie Hot Brown Burger

The Sage Rabbit

- The Sucker Punch

Wild Eggs - Hamburg

- That's My Jam

Wild Eggs - Palomar

- The Bandolero

Full ingredient information for each burger can be found here.

More information on Lexington Burger Week can be found here.