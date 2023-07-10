Watch Now
News

Actions

Lexington Burger Week 2023: Here's where to find the deals, unique burgers

IMG_1286.jpg
LEX 18
IMG_1286.jpg
Posted at 3:10 PM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 15:18:13-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Burger Week is kicking off Monday with over 30 participating restaurants across the city.

Burger Week features unique $7 burgers that can't be found on traditional menus including burger-styled pizzas, breakfasts, and desserts!

Lexington Burger Week will run from July 10 through July 16.

Here are the 2023 participating restaurants and burgers:

Agave & Rye
- Racy Miss Tasty Burger
Athenian Grill
- Pita Burger
The Barn Door Grill at Bluegrass Stockyards
- Barn Door Grill Brisket Burger
Bear & The Butcher
- Chevy Chase Steak Burger
Big City Pizza
- Tipsy Bacon Ranch Steak Burger
BRU Burger Bar
- Beginning Burger
Campus Pub
- The Kevin Smashburger
Charlie Brown's
- CB's Hottie Tottie Burger
Chevy Chase Inn
- Cheech and Chong Burger
Crank and Boom
- The Ultimate Oreo Overload Burger
- The Blazin' Summer Peach Burger
Drake's - Brannon Crossing
- Strom-Burger
Drake's - Hamburg
- Caprese Burger
Drake's - Landsdowne
- Creole Burger
Drake's - Leestown
- All "B" It Burger
First Watch
- The Baja Burger
Goodwood - Frankfort
- Jam & Swiss
Goodwood - Lexington
- I'm A Big Dill
Harry's - Hamburg
- The Big Easy Burger
Harry's - Palomar
- Southern Comfort Burger
Inebriated Baker
- Boozy Burger Cupcake
Jack Brown's Burger and Beer Joint
- Crab Rangoon Burger
Jack's Sandbar and Grill
- Blackberry Habanero Burger
Josanne's Homestyle Kitchen
- Southern Love Burger
- Kentucky Hot Brown Burger
- Salsbury Steak Burger
Kentucky Strong BBQ
- FGT BLT Burger
LaRosa's Pizzeria
- Cheeseburger Deluxe Pizza
LexLive
- Pineapple Royale with Cheese Burger
Marriott: Infinity Rooftop Restaurant & Bar
- The Kentucky Cubano Burger
Marriott: The Greatroom
- Cajun Burger
Mimi's Southern Style Cooking
- Baby Backyard Burger
- Loco Taco Burger
Nic & Norman's
- Blackened Shrimp and Grits Burger
Mi Pequena Hacienda
- Baja Burger
NuHealth Kitchen
- The Sweet Backyard Burger
Stella's Kentucky Deli
- The Hot Brown Burger
- The Veggie Hot Brown Burger
The Sage Rabbit
- The Sucker Punch
Wild Eggs - Hamburg
- That's My Jam
Wild Eggs - Palomar
- The Bandolero

Full ingredient information for each burger can be found here.

More information on Lexington Burger Week can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth