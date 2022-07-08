Lexington Burger Week kicks off Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — There's another great chance to support local restaurants coming up next week.

Lexington Burger Week gets started on Monday. Lots of creative combinations are coming together, and some participants are even changing their hours.

Last year, the burgers ran for $6 and this year, the price flips a dollar to $7. One restaurant owner says the price of beef and bacon has gone up, so that's exactly where that price increase is coming from.

"Inflation has been hard," said Lester Miller, the chef, and owner of Stella's Kentucky Deli. "We've seen price jumps across the board on everything. Beef has gone up, bacon has gone up, buns have gone up. Everything we sell on, everything we serve out, the price has jumped pretty dramatically over the last year."

"It's going to be a great week," he added. "Go out and support your local business."

To see the burgers on the lineup for this year, click here. Lexington Burger Week runs from July 11-17.