Lexington car dealership teams up to help provide backpacks to local students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Students at Yates Elementary in Lexington were able to get backpacks full of new supplies, thanks in part to Greens Toyota.

Through its inaugural Big Summer Giveback program, Greens Toyota of Lexington, together with 450 dealerships nationwide supported local schools, including Yates Elementary School.

LEX 18

It was part of a collaboration with the Kids in Need Foundation.

From August 1-31, 2022, Toyota donated $3.00 to KINF for every oil change using Toyota Motor Oil with a tire rotation at participating Toyota Service Centers.