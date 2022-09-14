Watch Now
News

Actions

Lexington car dealership teams up to help provide backpacks to local students

Image from iOS.jpg
LEX 18
Image from iOS.jpg
Posted at 11:55 AM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 11:55:52-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Students at Yates Elementary in Lexington were able to get backpacks full of new supplies, thanks in part to Greens Toyota.

Through its inaugural Big Summer Giveback program, Greens Toyota of Lexington, together with 450 dealerships nationwide supported local schools, including Yates Elementary School.

Image from iOS (99).jpg

It was part of a collaboration with the Kids in Need Foundation.

From August 1-31, 2022, Toyota donated $3.00 to KINF for every oil change using Toyota Motor Oil with a tire rotation at participating Toyota Service Centers.

Image from iOS (100).jpg

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight Weeknights at 7:30 p.m

Big Blue Nation - Weeknights at 7:30!