Lexington Catholic High School students received threats through social media

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Catholic High School students allegedly received threats through Snapchat over the weekend.

LCHS President Sandra R. Young, shared in an email that she takes every threat seriously and contacted the Lexington Police Department.

"Out of an abundance of caution, there will be a police presence on campus as we return to school tomorrow. There will also be a police presence at tomorrow night's basketball game," Young said in an email.

Young reminds adults who are not faculty and staff must always enter through the main entrance.

"We are cooperating with the authorities to help locate where the Snapchat message originated. If your student has any information that can help, please email/text me directly or contact the Lexington Police Department."