Lexington celebrates St. Patrick's Day with parade and more

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington's downtown area was alive and filled with events and spectators celebrating St. Patrick's Day on Saturday.

Some of the most notable events that took place were the Shamrock Shuffle 3k, the blessing of the keg, and, of course, the St. Patrick's Day parade.

Participants in the Shamrock Shuffle were able to shuffle for a good cause, with net proceeds benefitting the Lexington Habitat for Humanity.

Some of LEX 18's staff were also in attendance, with Chief Meteorologist Bill Meck emceeing both the shuffle and the parade.

