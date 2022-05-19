Watch
Lexington Center Corporation releases a new plan for development of High Street property

Posted at 7:30 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 19:30:45-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — The Lexington Center Corporation (LCC) announced Thursday that they had selected Lincoln Webb LLC for continuing negotiations for development on the High Street property.

Lincoln Webb concepts and renders pull from drafts of the Downtown Master Plan from 20 years ago and the original Rupp Arts & Entertainment District from 2012.

The render shows mixed-use commercial retail with grocery being a major priority for the location, residential, hotel, event venue, and multiple parking facilities.

The new renders eliminate the possible soccer stadium in downtown Lexington that the original renders had shown.

