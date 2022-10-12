Lexington changes vacuum leaf disposal for 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Urban County Council voted Tuesday to change vacuum leaf disposal and recommended optional services because of a shortage of staff and equipment this year.

“While the vacuum program will be missed by some, other approaches provide more consistent service throughout the entire fall season,” said Rob Allen, Directors of Streets and Roads.

Options this year include:



Keep mowing

Mowing leaves into a lawn is great for the soil, experts say, and is often easier than raking. Mow regularly, especially if the leaves are wet. It might be necessary to make a couple passes to break leaves down into dime-sized pieces. There is no need for a special mower to mulch leaves.

Leaves are a great material for home composters. This keeps the nutrients on your property. There are lots of compost units available for purchase, but they aren’t necessary. Just set aside a corner in your lawn to serve as the compost area.

For those who choose to pick up leaves, residents with city waste service will have weekly pick-up of yard waste on regular service days. Waste Management employees will collect grey yard carts each week, except the week of Thanksgiving. To order a grey cart or replace a damaged cart contact LexCall at (859) 425-2255. Yard waste bags will be collected each week.

Dispose at Haley Pike in Nov. and Dec.

All Fayette County residents and businesses can dispose of unlimited yard waste for no fee at the Haley Pike composting facility during November and December. The facility is located at 4216 Hedger Lane. Residents can take two pickup loads per month at no charge the rest of the year.

Never dispose of leaves or other yard waste by putting it in the street. It can clog storm drains, leading to flooding issues. It also overwhelms local creeks with nutrients, causing water quality issues.