'It's a lot': Lexington Children's Theatre still repairing burst pipes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been about a month since the massive winter storm came through causing slick roads, freezing conditions, and burst pipes across Kentucky.

Some folks are still waiting on repairs for those broken pipes, including the Lexington Children's Theatre.

"So we ended up with five broken pipes in the end," producing artistic director, Jeremy Kisling, said.

Kisling was the first person to discover the mess in the lobby on December 26th.

"It's like Niagra Falls going on in here," he said pointing to the ceiling in the box office where water had poured in. Because it was so cold, it had turned to ice.

He immediately had the water shut off to prevent any more damage.

LEX 18

Fast forward to Tuesday, and they're still waiting on a part that's hard to get because they aren't made anymore. It's a laugh so you don't cry kind of situation.

"It's a lot," Kisling laughed.

After LCT turned off the water the day after Christmas, the problems continued. Kisling got a call later that day that there was another massive leak. Water was gushing from another wall in the lobby. This time, the source was the sprinkler system.

"All of it was just running out into the street," he said. "It has been one thing after another."

LEX 18

It caused damage to the walls, carpet, and tiles outside. LCT has continued with rehearsals and plans to open up performances to audiences starting next week. They hope to have the lobby fixed up before then.

"Our building is still hurt at the moment but our theatre still remains," Kisling said.

He added that this is the second time in two years that this has happened. LCT is working with experts to learn what larger repairs need to happen to keep it from happening yet again, or at least, minimize the damage.

Anyone who wants to donate to the nonprofit can do so here.