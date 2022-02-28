Lexington church prays for peace in Ukraine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the Russians continue their invasion on Ukraine, people on the ground are begging and praying for peace.

Trinity Life Center in Lexington is including a prayer for those in Ukraine in their Sunday service.

"For us, I think it's important to have a time of contemplation and prayer just to stand in agreement with people who are hurting," said Pastor Kyle Deaton.

Sunday's service held a moment to grant the prayer for people who are hurting in Europe.

"There are people all over the world who can use our prayers and our support," Deaton said. "And resources, both time, attention."

Deaton opened Sunday's service asking for that prayer, and to keep people of Ukraine close to them when they need it most.

"I hope that when we walk away from here we walk out with a humble heart, more than anything," he said.

Deaton says this is especially the time to focus on agreement and coming together as one, versus engaging in division. He's hopeful it also teaches us about the power of unison.

"Agreement is all about putting aside political and religious even ideologies that divide and just come together as human beings," he said.